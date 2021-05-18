Jeffrey John Mewborn, age 58, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2021 at Willow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Goldsboro, North Carolina after a period of declining health. He was born on February 7, 1963 in Wilson, North Carolina to loving parents, John Titus Mewborn and Edna Clark Mewborn, and lived most of his life in Greene County. He was a Christian and a member of Eden Christian Church. Jeff was an avid UNC basketball fan and enjoyed rock music from the 70’s and 80’s. In later years, his greatest enjoyments were phone conversations and visits with family, playing trivia games, and watching classic TV. Jeff was predeceased by his father, John Titus Mewborn. He is survived by his mother, Edna Mewborn of Greenville; two sisters, Leigh Mewborn Hardy and husband Allen of La Grange and Robin Mewborn Hardy and husband Parker of Goldsboro; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 19th at Mewborn Family Cemetery with Pastor Scott Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery and at other times at the home of Allen and Leigh Hardy, 2185 Titus Mewborn Rd, La Grange, NC 28551. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com The family wishes to thank Jeff’s many compassionate providers and caregivers during his illness and disability, especially Willow Creek Nursing & Rehab and Community Hospice, both in Goldsboro.