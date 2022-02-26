Jeffrey Vale

The family will receive family and friends Monday, February 28, 2022 from 7-9 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Jeff, a native of Lenoir County, graduated from North Lenoir High School. He has worked for 10 years with Edwards, Inc. Jeff was a hard worker and loved his family, friends, and coworkers dearly. His passions were duck hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce and Bennie Gower.
He is survived by his Mother, Debbie Gower Herring and step-father, C.L. Herring, Jr.; father, Danny Sugg; siblings, Kristi Sugg (David), Charlie Herring (Bridget), Lauren Herring (Dylan), and Tiffany Vale DuCotey (Fran); nieces and nephews, Brayden Ervin, Kason Ervin, Kinsley Peacock, Brooks Herring, Lincoln Cole, Baby Cole, Everly DuCotey, Mia DuCotey; aunts, Bebe Way (Norman) and Brenda Merritt; special cousin, Carla Whitley (Michael) and her children, Landon and Tyler; Amanda McCarty (Brian) and son Gavin; Scott Edwards Hannah) and son Braylen; girlfriend, Kristy Mayes of the home; and her daughters, Courtney Mayes and Paige Jones (Patrick); grandson, Rowan Jones; dogs, Miles and Lilly; and his beloved work family at Edwards Inc, who were all such an important part of his life.
I am grateful to God for having had you, my first born; the journeys we shared, the struggles we experienced, the milestones conquered, our hopes and dreams and above all the love we shared as mother and son. I am glad I had the privilege to be your mother; you were my most treasured possession.
I love you more than you'll ever know and if you don't remember anything else, son, remember that you're a precious angel and if my love was enough to save you, you would have lived forever. You will always be in my heart and I will cherish every memory of you until we meet in Heaven.
I'll love you forever, Mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or to the Lenoir County SPCA, PO Box 1481, Kinston, NC 28503.