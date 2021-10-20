Miss Jennie Gray Leary, was born on October 4, 1929 and passed away on October 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Mamie Mae Leary, as well as her eight brothers, Ervin, Levi, James, Thomas, Russell, Hymaus, Bobby, and Jonah Leary. She was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Dorothy L. Nanney. She attended Fletcher Academy and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at Pitt Memorial Hospital from 1956 until 1984. She was a nurse prior to integration and worked on the floor that cared for African-American patients. She lived a full productive life and was beloved by those who knew her. She loved her family as well as animals and will be sorely missed by family and friends. Miss Leary is survived by her beloved sister, Martha L. Ford, two brothers-in-law, Howard Nanney and Led Ford, as well as her former sister-in-law, Ann K. Leary. She is also survived by 15 nephews and nieces as well as several great-nephews and nieces. She was a longtime faithful member of the Greenville Seventh Day Adventist Church. In later years she also attended Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 20, at 2:00 P.M. at the Falkland Presbyterian Church by Rev. Tim Cove. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com . Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.
