Jenny Alphin

Jenny Lou Smith Alphin
FARMVILLE - Jenny Lou Smith Alphin, 52, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center after a short illness.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum, beginning at 1 :00 PM.
Jenny, a lifelong native of Pitt County, attended J.H. Rose High School. For 27 years, she was employed with Toys R Us. She loved animals and going to the beach and enjoyed clogging and dancing. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Douglas Smith; brother, Steven W. Smith; grandparents, Pleasant and Nettie Smith; stepfather, Allan Ray Hudson; and mother and father in-law, Fannie Earlene Alphin and Edward Earl Alphin.
Jenny is survived by her husband, Billy W. Alphin; daughter, Christi Alphin; mother, Lula B. Hudson; sister, Wanda Biggs (Archie); nephews, James (Megan), and Ricky (Catherine); niece, Sara Smith; sisters-in-law, Shirley Edwards (Frank) and Sharon Kent; brothers-in-law, William Jones, Randy Jones (Caroline), and Eddie Alphin (Cathy); and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.