Jenny Mae Brile Tripp

Mrs. Jenny Tripp, 94, passed away to be with her Lord on Wednesday evening, August 10, 2022. She was married to the love of her life Walter Reid Tripp for 56 years until his passing. A graveside service will be held Monday August 22, 2022 at 10:30am at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Asher Panton. Jenny and Reid were a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church. It brought her much joy to be able to raise her children in her home church. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife who kept Christ at the center of her life. Jenny, a native of the Bethel community of Pitt County, was a daughter of the late Fenner B. and Jeannie Whitehurst Briley. She moved to Greenville at a young age and was a 1947 graduate of Greenville High School. Jenny worked with State Bank & Trust prior to beginning her career with the Business office at ECU. She loved her work at ECU for 35 years and enjoyed working with all the students when paying tuition. One of her most rewarding projects while working at ECU was automating the tuition payment system, as The Cashier and manager of that office for ECU. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter Reid Tripp, a brother David Briley and five sisters: Susie Pilkington, Marylene Moore, Virginia Sasser, Ethel West, and Elsie Alligood. She is survived by: her daughter, Donna Adams and husband, Jay Adams, of Hickory, NC and son, W. Reid Tripp, Jr. and wife, Angela, of Cary, NC. Jenny was proud of her six "wonderful" grandchildren that she loved dearly: Elizabeth Adams, USAF 1st Lieutenant James C. Adams, Jr., Lauren Tripp Radford and husband, Bobby, Dawson Tripp, Nicole Tripp and Matthew Tripp. Flowers are welcome however memorials are preferred and may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1101 S. Elm St., Greenville NC 27858 or Samaritan's Purse (Franklin Graham Ministry) P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com