Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Richard Scott
GREENVILLE - Jeremy Richard Scott, 29, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 4 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service Sunday from 2 - 3:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Jeremy attended Farmville Central High School. He also graduated from Pitt Community College with an Associate's Degree in Welding.
He was preceded in death by, maternal grandfather, Raymond Moore; paternal grandfather, Howard Scott; maternal great-grandfather, Kenneth Frank Moore.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Deborah Moore Scott of the home; sister, Jennifer Scott of Greenville; grandmother, Martha Rose of Richlands, NC; and grandfather, Cecil Rose of West Virginia; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will also be missed by his faithful, furry friend, Blaze.
