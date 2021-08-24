Jerry Bothern
GREENVILLE - Jerry Bothern, 71, flew free from his earthly body on August 20, 2021.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Please wear masks and respect social distancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Jacob and Margaret Pearl Bothern of Pinetta, FL.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Linda Bothern; son Brian Bothern and wife Tina of Tarboro; step-sons Norman Dale Simmons and wife Christine, and Gregory Norman Simmons all of Greenville; and his brother Doug and wife Sue Bothern of Pinetta, FL.
Jerry was a veteran of the Air Force, achieving the rank of Sergeant; and was a superintendent for Greenville Paving from the early 90's until his retirement. On the weekends Jerry could often be found at the local dragstrips, making a pass in his blue Mercury Capri.
He was quite the tinkerer and loved to spend hours in his shop working on whatever needed fixing. But Jerry had an artistic side as well. He turned junk into art by hand-crafting beautiful flowers and branches from scrap metal, rusty old motor parts, and a little paint.
