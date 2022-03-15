Jerry Clinton Harris, born February 2, 1945, passed away March 11, 2022 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC. A memorial service will be held at the Grifton United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2 pm. He was the son of the late Clinton Adams Harris and Halease Montague and a longtime Pitt County resident. Jerry retired from DuPont after 38 years of service and was a dedicated employee who was granted a U.S. patent as the inventor of a new apparatus for the company. A member of Grifton United Methodist Church, he served as trustee and member of Methodist Men. Although sometimes characterized as frugal, he was to a fault generous in giving his time, energy, and knowledge to anyone in need of his help. Jerry spent countless hours in his shop tinkering and repairing mechanical equipment. His innate and self-taught abilities in understanding repair problems led him to be called “Mr. Fixit” by friends and neighbors. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane Cobb Harris; daughter, Roberta Ryan and husband, Christopher; grandsons, Jack and Tommy Ryan; as well as extended family, Sue and the late Mike Gaskins; sister, June Gillikin (John); brothers, Lennie Harris (Gladys), Michael Garris, and Clint Harris (Terrie); and a sister, Lorraine Newton who is deceased. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice or the Grifton United Methodist Church, PO Box 416, Grifton, NC 28530. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com