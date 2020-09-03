Jerry Fields
KINSTON - Mr. Jerry Fields, age 73, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A native of Greene County, he was born July 1, 1947, the son of Lawrence Henry Fields and Mary Frances Hill Fields.
Jerry began a more than 28 year career with the NC National Guard in 1966 where he served fulltime in active duty until his retirement. Jerry was a member of Hull Road OFWB Church, where he began attending as a child, and was a member of its choir until his health began to decline.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan Parris Fields of the home; children, Jennifer Fields Brinkley (Tony) of Winterville, John Henry Fields (Misty) of Hugo, Jerri Christina Fields Wade (Thomas) of Grifton, Jeremy Tyler Fields (Jessica) of New Bern, Donna Head Garner of Kinston, and Christopher David Taylor (Jen) of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Bailey Garner, Bradley Lawrence Brinkley, Jared Harrison Fields, Brody Garner, Lauryn Kaylee Fields, Lillian Grace Wade, Levi Thomas Wade, Lincoln Avery Wade, Courtney Amber Powers, and Alex Taylor; a great-grandchild, Caroline Grace Groff; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joe Head.
Memorial Services with Military Honors will be held 6 PM Thursday, September 3rd, at Hull Road OFWB Church with Reverend Leon Grubbs and Reverend Percy Cunningham officiating. Committal Services will be held privately at the Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Family Life Center and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hull Road OFWB Church, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580.
The family would like to give special thanks and acknowledgement to Sandra Shivar Boyette for her love and care to Jerry and Community Hospice for their compassion.
Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com