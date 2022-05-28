Jerry L. Jones, 71, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was surrounded by his family as he celebrated his birthday in heaven. The funeral will be held this Saturday at 12:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Wilson. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service, from 10:30-11:45 AM. Private entombment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, NC. Jerry, son of Louis and Naomi Jones, was born on May 24, 1951 in Greenville, NC, and graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1969. He and his wife Marilyn were married on June 6, 1970. In 1977, Jerry received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from East Carolina University. He excelled in his career as a salesman, having inherited his love for the profession from his father. He retired in 2020 as a Corporate Sales Trainer for Alsco Linen Company. Jerry was also a faithful member of his church- whether in Greenville, Greensboro or Wilson. Jerry loved life, his friends, and he never met a stranger. To meet him was to love him. He was a joy and a light to his family, coworkers, and friends. Sharp-witted and quick to tease those he loved, he was also deeply generous and would give the shirt off his back for anyone- friends, family, and even strangers. Jerry fought to live each day, especially over the last 5 years. Even with numerous health issues he never gave up, always crediting God for each battle he overcame, and did so with grace, never with bitterness or anger. Jerry especially adored his wife, Marilyn, and their four grandchildren. He loved attending each of their individual activities and events, taking every opportunity to spoil them rotten. He would do anything for them, and typically did. He also dearly loved his youngest baby, Sadie, a Pomeranian who joined the family during his last battle with cancer. He took her everywhere with him, and always looked forward to their daily morning coffee run to Dunkin' Donuts. Jerry is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Marilyn Jones of Wilson; daughter Christie Heubel and husband, Rob, of Greenville; two sons, Brad Jones and wife, Sarah, of Bethel, and David Jones and wife, Sarah, of Wilson; 4 grandchildren whom he loved more than life itself, Jackson, Anna, Skylar, and Elle; his mother, Ruth Jones of Greenville; brother, Mitchell Jones and wife, Deborah, of Greenville; sister, Sarah Rollason of Raleigh, and a special brother and sister in-law, Bobby and Betty Williams of Wilson. The family would like to thank his medical teams at UNC Hospitals, especially the liver, oncology, thoracic, and thoracic ICU, as well as the SECU Family House. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Men's at First Baptist Church of Wilson, PO Box 1467, Wilson, NC 27894 or the SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com