Jerry Lynn French, Sr., 73, suddenly passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2 pm at Elm Grove Church by his pastor Dr. Frankie Baggett. Burial with military honors will follow in the Reaves Cemetery, Ayden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Jerry was born August 3rd, 1946, in Knoxville, Tennessee to parents, Dewey and Mary King French. Jerry lived a full and busy life, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and deploying to the conflict in Vietnam to serve as part of the Combined Action Company, an early Civil Affairs program dedicated to winning the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese people. Jerry was a key member in the Battle of Khe Sahn in 1968, of which many of his fellow Marines present during the attack commended him for his actions while manning an M-60 machine gun to lay suppressive fire against the enemy despite being blown many feet away due to a close ordnance explosion and being able to quickly return fire. After his time in Vietnam, Jerry was stationed at MCB Camp Lejeune, where he met and married the love of his life, Betty Carole. They were married for over 52 years. After leaving the service, Jerry became an entrepreneur and created Polywood, an architectural millwork business starting out in a small shop behind the house. Polywood became regionally known for beautiful arches and columns and expanded into a large facility in Walstonburg. In retirement, he took up various hobbies including wine making, bees, and raising various farm animals including ducks, geese, and cows. He also enjoyed fishing and netting at his river house in Kennel’s Beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry L. French Jr. (Jay) and his sisters, Ella, Jenny and Betty. He is survived by his wife, Betty Carole Reaves French; sons, Connor Brown, of Chapel Hill, and Jayden Brown, of the home; daughter, Lisa French, of Ayden; grandchildren, Josh Gurganus and wife, Brittany, and Ashley Williams and husband, Chris; great grandchildren, Tristan, Evelyn and Waylon Gurganus, and Leon and Levi Williams; brothers, George, of Texas, and David, of Kentucky; sisters, Vickie Rudder and husband, Stanley, and Diane White and husband, Roger, of Knoxville, TN; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- 2018 Martin County murder suspect arrested in Greenville
- New convenience store gets permit from board of adjustment
- Request would allow large development on 10th Street
- Animals for adoption
- Winterville police: Woman defrauded elderly victim of over $90,000
- Moped driver seriously injured in Greenville
- Representatives tell group to be watchful to keep CRT out of schools
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested
- 218094 RILEY BLACKBURN