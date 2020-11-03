Jerry McGalliard

Jerry Garland McGalliard
AYDEN - Jerry Garland McGalliard, 78, of Ayden, North Carolina passed away on Friday October 30th, 2020 at home after a short illness.
Jerry was born on January 19th, 1942 to Jake and Mildred McGalliard of Valdeze, NC. He graduated from Francis Garrou High School in 1960. Jerry served in the United States Army in the Army Intelligence Division and was stationed in Germany. He attended East Carolina University earning a Master's in Education.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce G. McGalliard; daughter, Jeri Joyce McGalliard, of Greenville; son, Jarrett McGalliard and wife, Bobbi, of Greenville. He has two granddaughters, Riley and Taylor McGalliard of Greenville and one remaining sibling, Ricky McGalliard of Morganton, NC along with several nieces and nephews.
In the lasting words of Jerry, "I Love you, appreciate you and proud of you!"
In keeping with the wishes of the deceased, his family has not planned any services at this time.