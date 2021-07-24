Jerry Milton Powers, Sr, “Monk Monk” 78, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice Center. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Jerry served in the US Army and following his service, retired from PPG Industries after 37 years. Following his retirement, he became a resident of the Bayview community in Bath, NC where he enjoyed the “rivah” life. He also enjoyed riding his Harley. Jerry was a charter member of the Amran Shriners. He was a member of both the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry 32° and the William G. Hill Masonic Lodge No. 218. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pauline Powers; siblings, Carol Powers and Charles Powers, Jr; and a daughter, Julia Ann Corbett Toler. Jerry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jerrilyn Powers; children, Jerry Milton Powers, Jr, and wife Valerie, Jennifer Corbett Bogenn and husband Tim of Greenville, and Christie Elaine Powers Ebron and husband Eric of FL; twelve grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and his beloved dog, Bo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.