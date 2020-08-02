Jesse Ray Hardy, Sr.
FALKLAND - Mr. Jesse Ray Hardy, Sr., 63, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Falkland, NC. Following the viewing, a private funeral service will be held for the family and invited guests. Family and friends can watch the service which will be streamed live at www.stjohnmbcf.org and Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Face Book Page. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com .
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the following organizations: Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road Greenville, NC 27858; or Vidant Health Foundation - Cancer Care, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27835. Please make check payable to Vidant Health Foundation and include in the memo line - in memory of Mr. Jesse Ray Hardy, Sr. - Vidant Cancer Care. If you would like to donate online with a credit card, you may go to www.vidanthealthfoundation.com , click the donate button and choose Cancer Care.
Please Note: We are requesting that all in attendance wear a face covering for the viewing and service. Please understand that attendance at the service is limited to invited guests only per the State guidelines due to Covid 19.