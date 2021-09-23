Jesse Jackson

Jesse R. Jackson
GRIFTON - Jesse R. Jackson, 89, of Grifton, passed away on September 19, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday September 25, 2021 at 11:00am at First Christian Church, Grifton. The family will receive friends following the service.
Jesse was born in Pitt County on August 31, 1932 to Lonnie and Ruby Manning Jackson. He attended the local schools and graduated from Grifton High School. After high school he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He served his two years in the Army and then re-enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly retired as a Chief Master Sargent with 29 years of service. Jesse also retired from the U.S Postal Service after 17 years of dedicated employment.
He married the love of his life, Ms. Evie Norine Snell, in October of 1952 and they raised their children and enjoyed life for almost 70 years together. He loved his church, First Christian Church, of Grifton where he was a devoted member and served as an Elder. His daily reading of his Bible brought him much comfort and he was also passionate about writing the prayers for many of the families' special occasions.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, William Jackson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norine Jackson, of the home; his children, Jesse Ronnie Jackson Jr and wife, Sharon, Patricia Jackson, Katherine Sheely and Gregory N. Jackson and wife, Deborah; eight grandchildren, Jessica and husband, Neall, Cory, Zachary, Megan and husband, Brendan, Ashley and husband, Jeremy, Curtis and wife, Katy, Erin and husband, Brendan and Chase; eight great grandchildren, Presley, Brylee, Amelia, Addison, Jackson, Liam, Crew and Norah. He also leaves behind one brother, Lonnie Jackson and wife, Linda.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 25, Grifton, NC 28530. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.