Jesse Mooring

Jesse Ray Mooring
GREENVILLE - Mr. Jesse Ray Mooring, 74, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was known for his good deeds, his desire to help anyone, singing in New Jersey, Pitt County and the surrounding areas. You could always count on him to lend a helping hand and passing out peppermint candy to everyone.
Jesse Ray leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Reverend Bertha Mooring; seven children, Marcel Blakely, Martisha Allen, Darice Daniels (William), Janice Mooring, Lucenda Cherry (Joseph), Linda Daniels (Jordan), Melvin Daniels (Yvette); Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00pm at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.