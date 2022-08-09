Jesse Van Jackson, Sr., 82, died at home on August 5th after ebbing away from Alzheimer's disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm on August 9th at Masonboro Baptist Church with Rev. Wesley Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at 2 pm. The private burial will be at a later date in his hometown at Winterville Cemetery. Van was born to Irene Nobles & Wilbun "Rick" Jackson in Pitt County. He graduated from East Carolina University. His career began with DuPont in Kinston, NC, then transferred to Wilmington, NC in 1971. Beginning in 1990 he traveled nationally for DuPont coordinating healthcare contracts and was frequently at the corporate office in Wilmington, DE. He was proud of his advancement in the company and devoted 37 years to their service. In 1996 the family home was destroyed by Hurricane Fran. Van obtained his contractor's license; designed and eventually rebuilt their current home on the original site. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Jean Mobley Jackson, son, Jesse Van "Chip" Jackson, Jr., and his daughter Victoria or "Torie;" daughter, Dr. Jessica Burkett and her husband Adam, and their children Caleb and Megan. His goal was to spoil his grandchildren, and they brought him more joy than they will ever know. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas Jackson (Martha), & sister Rickie J. Worthington, both of Winterville, NC & sister Corrine J. Culbreth of Fayetteville, NC. Additional survivors include special cousins, Jimmy Worthington (Jesse) of Farmville, NC and Sue Taylor (Vance) of Greenville, NC. He was also close to many other beloved family members. The family would also like to extend their thanks to Van's friend and caregiver Laura Byers. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to Masonboro Baptist Church; or Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice. Aquamation services provided by Tranquility Cremation by Aquamation www.waternotfire.com Funeral services by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com