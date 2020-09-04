Jesse Lee Worsley
WILLIAMSTON - Mr. Jesse Lee Worsley, 68, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at United Holy Church of Deliverance, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held from 1:00pm-2:00pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Jesse Lee Worsley will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.