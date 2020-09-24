Jessie Baker

Jessie Jones Baker
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jessie Jones Baker, 89, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Steve Davis and Rev. John Sinkhorn. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Baker was born in Pitt County. She was a beloved Christian wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She was a former member of Arlington Boulevard Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir and served as a G.A. leader. She was currently attending Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church and loved crocheting for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.
Mrs. Baker was employed with the E. I. Dupont Company, Kinston Plant, for many years prior to her retirement in 1959. She loved working in her yard and flower garden, as well as spending time at the river with her family and cooking for her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends at Bojangles, who she affectionately referred to as her "Bojangles family."
Mrs. Baker was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Lewis H, Baker, her father, Raymond Jones, mother, Ethel Jones, and brothers, Earl and Garland Jones.
She is survived by: daughters, Brenda B. Turner and husband, Jessie, of Covington, KY, Terri B. Harris and husband, Mark, of Winterville; son, Robert L. "Bobby" Baker and wife, Alicia, of Greenville; grandchildren, Michael Turner, Timothy Turner, Christina B. Riddle and husband, Jeremy, Erin Harris and Bradley Harris; great grandchildren, Joey Turner and Arielle Riddle; sisters, Lucille Jones and Betty Lang; sister-in-law, Fannie Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the special care given to Mrs. Baker during her illness. Also, a thank you to her caregivers, Joyce Adams, and Gail Scruggs.
Memorials may be made to Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church, 1407 East 14th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.