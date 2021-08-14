Jessie Daniels Cannon, 85, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Pitt County, North Carolina, entered into eternal rest on August 4, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James and Helen Dixon Daniels. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted family, one son, Ricky Cannon Bey of Richmond, Va.; one brother, Tommy Daniels of Baltimore, Md.; and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Viewing will be on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2:00- 6:00 pm at McClenny and Watkins Funeral Service, 2700 North Ave. Richmond. Va. A celebration of life will be held 2:00 pm Monday, August 16, 2021 at Ayden Cemetery, Ayden North Carolina. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.