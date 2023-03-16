Jessie Love McDonald

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Jessie Love Carter McDonald, 96, of Raleigh, NC passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Cumberland County, she was the daughter of Derb Carter and Lela Horner Carter. Her husband, Maylon Edward McDonald died in 1987. In addition, her daughter, Susan Burns preceded her in 2002 and her siblings, Lentz Carter in 2006, Derb Carter in 2011, and Harriet J. Carter in 2019. She received her Bachelor's degree from East Carolina Teacher's College, her Master's degree from East Carolina College, and furthered certification from East Carolina University and UNC Chapel Hill. Jessie taught in Greenville for most of her career, and before that, in Wilmington, Pender County, Robersonville, Durham, Rockingham, and Fayetteville. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenville. She has served as a Deacon and was an active member of the Mittie Smith Sunday School Class and the Current Missions group. With her sister, she participated at local, state, and national levels of the Senior Olympics Games and was an ambassador for the games. She was a member of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society Internationals and the Iter Cum Libris Book Club. Jessie was also a member of the NEA and North Carolina Retired School personnel. Survivors include her son, Maylon Edward McDonald, Jr. (Cynthia) of Raleigh; granddaughters, Rebekah Schehr (David), Tracie Majors (Edward), Meredith Schultz (Stephen); grandsons, Benjamin Britt, and Jonathan Britt (Bethany); two great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Joyce Carter. Visitation will be Saturday, March 18 at 12:45PM at Hillside Baptist Church, 3807 Legion Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM. Burial will be at Cross Creek Cemetery in Fayetteville. Her family would also like to thank caregivers at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh and 3HC Hospice for their care and support. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858 or to Greenville/Pitt County Senior Games, 4561 County Home Road Greensville, NC 27858, in Jessie's memory.