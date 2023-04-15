Jesus "Jesse" Cruz, age 60, died, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 15 at 11:00 A.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Mr. Cruz was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Davila; and a son, Jesus Lee Cruz IV. He is survived by his wife, Elvira Cruz of the home; daughters, Jennifer Cruz and fiancé, Jacob Bryan of the home and Leslie Cruz of the home; sons, Andy Cruz and wife, Magaly of Walstonburg and Jonathan Cruz of Raleigh; sisters, Annabelle Rouse of Farmville, Mary Cruz and husband, Rigoberto Santana of Wake Forest, and Elodia Cruz of Lumberton; grandchildren, Benjamin Cruz and Camila Cruz; nephews, Cruz Santana and Victor Santana; and nieces, Jon Benet Santana, Ashley Rouse, and Amanda Rouse. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.

