...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 03/15/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
