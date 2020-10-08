Jewel Faye Taft Knight
FT. WASHINGTON, MD - Ms. Jewel Faye Taft Knight, 68, died Monday, September 28, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Progressive Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Ms. Jewel Faye Taft Knight will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.