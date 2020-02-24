Jill Whitehurst

Jill Bulow Whitehurst
GREENVILLE - Jill Bulow Whitehurst left this Earth peacefully on the morning of February 22nd after a brave and heroic struggle.
A life-long resident of Pitt County, Jill was a 1990 graduate of Ayden-Grifton High School. After receiving degrees from both Pitt Community College and Edgecombe Community College, Jill performed radiologic imaging first with East Carolina Neurology and later Vidant Neurosurgical for over 20 years combined.
She was passionate about interior design and gardening. If given a choice, Jill would prefer to be outside. She loved the Sun and would seek it out always. Jill took great pride in her family, supporting the two sons that she loved so dearly. She will be tremendously missed by the family and friends to whom she brought such joy.
She is survived by her mother Faye Bulow and father William F. Bulow III, both of Ayden; her devoted husband Ken Whitehurst and loving sons Will Whitehurst and Connor Whitehurst of Greenville.
The family will receive visitors at Wilkerson Funeral Home Tuesday from 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 P.M. at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church in Greenville.
