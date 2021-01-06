Jim Fedash, 72, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, after a period of declining health. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 AM at the Holy Cross Holy Apostle Orthodox Church. Jim, a native of Ambridge Pennsylvania, graduated from Ambridge Area High School in 1966. He attended Salem College in Salem, West Virginia before joining the Navy, serving from 1968 to 1971. Jim and Mary moved to Durham, NC in 1986 while employed by UNC Cogeneration. In 2006 he retired and moved to Greenville to be with his children and grandchildren. Jim also worked at Advance Auto and was an Uber driver. He loved talking to people, fishing, and watching the grandchildren play sports. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, and various family members. He is survived by his: wife of 46 years, Mary; daughter, Jackie Beck; son, Tom Fedash and wife, Mindy, all of Winterville; grandchildren, Taylor Foreman, John Beck, James Fedash, Paxton Fedash, and Brittany Collins; and brother, Bill Fedash and wife, Maureen, of Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Cross Holy Apostle Orthodox Church,c/o Liz Maravelas, 6314 Cardinal Dr., New Bern, NC 28560 or to the Humane Society of Eastern NC, 3520 Tupper Dr., Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.