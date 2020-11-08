Jim "JJ" MacDaid
GREENVILLE - Jim MacDaid, aka "JJ" died November 4, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with myelodysplastic syndrome cancer. He was born June 29, 1944 in Trenton NJ, the eldest son of the late James and Doris MacDaid.
Surviving him is his wife of 53 years, Peggy and sons Greg (Lou Ellen) and Brian (Jannette). Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren Connor, Logan, and Claire as well as his brothers Doug (Andrea) of Lutz, FL and Michael of Clearwater FL.
He retired as a special agent/forensic chemist from the NC State Bureau of Investigation. After retirement, he managed Red Wing Shoes in Raleigh for several years. He was a veteran of the conflict in Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Army.
Jim enjoyed spending time with friends and family and attending his grandchildren's athletic events and dance performances. Even after his grandson Connor graduated, Jim continued to enjoy cheering on the South Central Falcons.
A private family service will be held on November 23, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville NC with a livestream available for those wishing to attend remotely. A memorial service will be held at a future date in 2021 in Raleigh, NC for friends and family once we are all able to gather safely again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: South Central High School Athletic Department. Please call Angela at 252-321-3232 ext. 7402 to make a donation; Families Together (a Lutheran ministry) https://familiestogethernc.org/lets-face-it-donation ; P.O. Box 14395, Raleigh, NC 27620; or to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1801 S. Elm St, Greenville, NC 27858.
