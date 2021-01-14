Jimmie L. Langley, 83, of Ayden, passed away on January 11, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 2:00pm in the Ayden Cemetery. Jimmie was born on May 25, 1937 in Pitt Co., NC to Thomas and Clara Leggett Langley. He was raised in the Washington area and graduated from Old Ford High School. After high school, Jimmie enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served four years. He then returned to eastern NC and began his career working as a Machinist at Union Carbide. After 30 years there, he retired and then worked at a few other places to stay busy. In his spare time he enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and golfer. He was also a sports enthusiast and could often be found in front of the TV enjoying ESPN and other similar channels. He and his wife were loyal members of Ayden First Baptist Church and attended every chance they could. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Mrs. Ann Langley, of the home; one daughter, Lisa Lee and husband, Steven, of Princeton; two sons, James Thomas Langley, of Smithfield and Joseph Norman Langley and wife, Christine, of Benson; a sister, Ann Perry, of Tarboro and step-son, Stanley Smith, of Ayden. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Stacy, Cathryn, Elizabeth, Mary Angel, Amber, Tami, Sara, Melissa, Alex, T.J., Kristi and Joey as well as 10 precious great grandchildren and three nieces. You may send online condolences to wilkersonfuneralhome.com.