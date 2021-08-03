Mr. Jimmy A. Nethercutt, 74, died Saturday, July 31, 2021. At this time there will not be a service. He is survived by his wife, Jewell Nethercutt; daughter, Shannon N. Speece and husband David; son, Jimmy A. Nethercutt, Jr. and wife Jimmie; and grandchildren, Jasmine Speece, Alyssa Speece, Megan Nethercutt and Jamie Nethercutt. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.

