Jimmy Sam Forrest
GRIFTON - Mr. Jimmy Sam Forrest, 62, of Grifton, passed away on December 23, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Hospital.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Hobgood officiating. Interment will follow in the Ayden Cemetery.
Jimmy was born on December 28, 1957 in Lenoir Co., NC to Sam Lee and Annie Gilbert Forrest. He grew up in the Scuffleton area. Jimmy left home at 18 to join the U.S. Army and graduated from Savannah High School in Georgia, while serving his country. He served one active term and then returned home to work. He started his career working at Harris's Supermarket. He left there to take a job at the local Food Lion. He worked his way up to Parrishable Manager and after 15 years of service, he retired due to health reasons. Jimmy was an active member of Elm Grove OFWB Church. He was also the Founder and Co-Leader of the Pitt County MS Support Group. In his spare time, you could find him outside visiting with the animals or gardening, but his fondest memories were of those spent with his precious grandchildren.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Linwood Earl and Paul Gilbert Forrest and one sister, Brenda F. Gray.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Marisa Forrest, of the home, two daughters, Amanda Forrest and Megan Carlson and husband, George,one son, Matthew Forrest and wife, Morgan, two grandchildren, David James "DJ" Carlson and Elric Forrest and a third grandbaby, due in Feb. of 2021, whom he was so excited about meeting, Ms. Kayleigh Lynn Forrest.
He also leaves behind his two fur babies, Napoleon and Maximillian, along with other extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1-2 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to a charity very near and dear to Jimmy; the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.