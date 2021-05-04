Jimmy Gray Davis, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021. Jimmy possessed a quick wit and an unexpected sense of humor. He was committed to his standard of living and his Christian Faith. He loved gardening, riding his motorcycle, and volunteering at Williamston Primary School. He modestly helped his neighbors in need. His earthly treasures were his wife, children and grandchildren, and he devoted most of his recent years loving on them. He was a long-time member of Memorial Baptist Church. He retired from Heilig- Meyers Furniture after 25 years of loyal service. Jimmy and Iris owned a chain of Christian Bookstores for many years. Jimmy was born on January 18th, 1941 in Rocky Mount NC to Thomas and Gladys Davis. He was one of nine children. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Iris Thompson Davis; children: Jimmy Davis Jr (Ray)of Morehead City, John Davis (Beth) of Williamston, Susan Leigh (David) of Winterville. Grandchildren: Kristin Oneal (Trey), Jimmy Davis III, Will Davis (Samantha), Andy Davis (Brooke), Matt Davis, Hannah Leigh and Pate Leigh (Kenli). Two great grandchildren: Claudia Belle Davis and Maeve Foster Leigh. He is survived by his brothers: Gerald, Teddy, Eddie, Lewis and his sister, Nancy. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings: Betty June Todd, Arthur Lee, and Patsy Doughtie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Baptist Church of Williamston, American Cancer Society, or American Heart Association. The family received friends on Sunday May 2, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston, NC., with funeral services after at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Burial was at Martin Memorial Gardens.