Mr. Jimmy Lee Walls Jr., 86, passed away on August 7, 2021 at his home. He was a native of Greene Co., but lived most of his adult life in Pitt County. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 3:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2-3 at the funeral home. Jimmy served four years in the Air Force, including 18 months in North Africa. He retired from E.I. DuPont with 33 years of service and spent the majority of those years in the Technical Services Division. He served one term on the town of Ayden Planning Board and was a faithful member of Ayden United Methodist Church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed playing golf and served 22 years on the Ayden Golf and Country Club Board. He served terms as president, vice president and treasurer during those years. Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Lee Walls III; his parents, Jimmy Lee Walls Sr. and Almeta Meadows Walls; two brothers, Gerald Branson (Doc) Walls and Wayne Dawson (Sam) Walls; and one granddaughter, Leanne Wilkins Frye. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret Jean Cannon Walls, whom he married on December 24, 1953; his two daughters, Wanda Lee Wilkins and husband, Bruce, of Mt. Airy and Carol Diane Walls, of Greenville; grandchildren, Kelly Wilkins Hannon, Craig Wilkins, Lindsey McArthur, Haylee McArthur and Lucas Walls; 9 great grandchildren, Caden, Braylon, Abel Lee, Lacy, Russell, Gray, Avacyn, Anders and Levin. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Walls Allen and husband, Charles, of Ayden and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy was a true family man and was very devoted to his wife. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com