Jimmy R. Moore, 87, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 7pm Parkers Chapel FWB Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 to 7pm at the church. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11am at Pinewood Memorial Park. Jimmy, the oldest of seven children born to Jim and Hennia Mae Skinner Moore, was a native of Greene County. He served his country honorably in the US Navy and was proud to have served alongside side his brother Earl. Following his retirement from Union Carbide, he worked a number of years at United Machine Works. He was a longtime member of Parkers Chapel FWB Church. He was a quiet man who loved his family and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alton and Royce Moore. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jackie Elks Moore; daughter, Jennifer Smith and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Justin Smith and wife Rhapsody, all of Greenville, and Jared Smith and friend Justin Wright of Raleigh; great grandchildren, Kylah, Karsten, and Kendall Smith; special nephew, Bryan Moore; brother, Earl Moore and wife Carolyn, all of Greenville; sisters, Faye M. Skinner and husband Russell of Lucama, Alice M. Janney of Hillsborough, and Judy M. Godley of Wilmar; and sister-in-law, Ann E. Moore of Greenville. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Parkers Chapel FWB Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Rd, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.