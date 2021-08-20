Mr. Jimmy Ray Whitehurst passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at his home. A private graveside service will be held. Jimmy was born in Pitt County, NC on August 5, 1947 to Clarence and Agnes Whitehurst. He spent his younger years farming, before beginning a career as a machinist. He was a hardworking man and had been proudly employed by TRW and United Machine Works for many dedicated years. During his time off, Jimmy loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as raising and tending to his garden. He leaves behind two children; daughter, Michelle Vera; and son, Michael Whitehurst; along with granddaughter, Cecilia Vera. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.