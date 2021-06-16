Jimmy Walls III, 60, of Ayden, passed away on June 12, 2021. The family will have a private graveside service in the Ayden Cemetery. Jimmy was born in Pitt Co., NC on November 12, 1960 to Jimmy Jr. and Jean Cannon Walls. He was raised in the Ayden Community and attended the local schools. He graduated from Ayden Grifton High School. Jimmy’s greatest accomplishment was the birth of his son, whom he could not be more proud of. He also loved the Lord and cherished time spent with family. Jimmy was preceded in death by his niece, Leanne Frye; Maternal Grandparents, Herman and Bessie Cannon; Fraternal Grandparents; Jim and Almeta Walls; and one uncle, Wayne “Sam” Walls. He is survived by his loving son, Lucas Walls, of Winterville; Parents, Jimmy and Jean Walls, of Ayden; two siblings, Wanda Wilkins and husband, Bruce of Mt. Airy and Diane Walls, of Ayden; his Aunt; Brenda Allen and husband, Charles; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com