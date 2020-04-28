Jo Ann Fussell

Jo Ann Heath Fussell
AYDEN - Mrs. Jo Ann Heath Fussell, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
A private graveside will be held on Tuesday in Homestead Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ron Braxton officiating.
Mrs. Fussell a daughter of the late Roscoe Heath, Sr. and Abbie Mae Porter Heath, was a native of Pitt County and grew up in the Simpson community. She was a graduate of Grimesland High School and was voted "Best Personality" for class of 1955. She also attended East Carolina Teacher's College. She met and married Charles William Fussell on December 21, 1957 and they enjoyed 62 wonderful years together.
Mrs. Fussell will be fondly remembered for her upbeat, positive and joyous spirit. She lived out her recognition as "Best Personality" in her everyday life. Her primary focus was her relationship with Christ and a life filled with making memories with her family. She often said to others, "I treasure all of my family". This was particularly true in regards to her grandchildren.
Mrs. Fussell was an early member of Salem United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and more recently was attending Winterville Free Will Baptist Church. She encouraged others through prayer and sending handwritten cards and never met a stranger. She had a sense of humor and greatly enjoyed going out with her family to the Cracker Barrel.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fussell was preceded in death by her brothers, Roscoe Heath, Jr. and Donnie Heath and a granddaughter, Kristin Amerson.
She is survived by: Husband, Charles William Fussell; Sons, Jeffrey Fussell and wife, Jackie, of Sharpsburg and Dr. Randy Fussell and wife, Bobby, of Greenville; Daughter, Dee Ann Speer and husband, Barry, of Winterville; Grandchildren, Elizabeth Speer, Amanda Speer, Michael Fussell, Stewart Fussell, Davis Fussell and wife, Jessie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Fussell's memory to: Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.