...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO
10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Jo Ann Glisson Harrell, 70, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday at 2 pm in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 pm at Smith Funeral Service. Jo Ann lived the majority of her life in the Belvoir community. She worked as a baker for over 25 years, spending most of her career at Harris Teeter. She loved to shop, and her dogs, but most importantly loved her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, David Harrell, Sr.; parents, Samuel and Elizabeth Glisson; and a brother, Sammy Glisson. Jo Ann is survived by her sons, David Harrell and wife, Sheila and Ricky Harrell and wife, Karla, all of Greenville; five grandchildren, Austin, Jasmine, Michael, Danny and Kyssaak Harrell; four great grandchildren, Marie, Haley, Angel and Dannilynn; sister, Mary Campbell; and special friends, Teresa Dale and Becca Cannon. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.