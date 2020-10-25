Joan Batchelor

Joan Baker Batchelor
GREENVILLE - Joan Baker Batchelor passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Joan was born in Pitt County on March 2, 1964 to Harvey and Grace Baker, who preceded her in death.
During her lifetime, she resided in both Wilson and Greenville. She was married to Ray Batchelor, who also preceded her in death.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory; two sisters, Cinthia Heath and Debbie Cannon; and brother, James Baker, all of Greenville. She was a much loved sister and wife and will be greatly missed by all.