Joan Casazza Germann, 86, died in her Cypress Glen cottage under the care of hospice on Thursday September 22, surrounded by her family. Memorials will be held in Greenville, NC and Albany, NY at dates to be determined. Born September 20, 1936 in Albany, NY, Joan was the daughter of John Joseph Casazza and Mary Keefe Casazza. She attended high school at Vincentian Institute and continued her education at Cazenovia College. She met her beloved husband Jerry on a blind date. They were married on March 2, 1957 and spent almost 60 years together until Jerry's passing. They raised three children in New Jersey and Michigan and later lived in California and Virginia before retiring to Chocowinity, NC, where they fell in with a number of kindred spirits, aka, the "Lower Pamlico Loons." They spent their final years at the Cypress Glen Senior Living Community in Greenville, NC, where they made many friends and received loving care and assistance from all of the wonderful staff. Joan and Jerry were avid travelers, visiting much of North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. For all her travels, Joan's heart belonged in Lake George, New York, where she spent many, many summers and returned to regularly. Joan was a lifelong supporter of the arts, with a particular love for the opera, and supported young artists in their quest for the Metropolitan Opera Stage. This love of the arts, along with her natural creativity and curiosity, led her to try her hand at painting later in life. An avid observer of people, Joan's journal entries will keep us entertained for years to come. A longtime friend of Bill W., Joan dedicated herself to helping others with their 12-step process, including volunteering with those in the North Carolina Department of Corrections system. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Germain "Jerry" Germann; brother John Casazza, and sister Ann Silverman. She is survived by her children Geoffrey Germann and his wife Sandy; Gregory Germann and his wife Pamela; and Ellen Carros and her husband Paul; beloved grandchildren Mark and David Germann; Uncle Joseph Keefe; and her devoted nieces Jodi Wright, Lisa Budesheim, Suzanne Casazza, god-daughter Joan Casazza, and Virginia Obman. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to ECU Home Health and Hospice, who provided great comfort to Joan and her children in her final days.