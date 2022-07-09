Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 71F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Joan Freeman Wade passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Vidant Hospital, Greenville. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday July 13, 2022 at 5 pm in Immanuel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Joan was raised in Bertie County, graduated from Windsor High School in 1958 and East Carolina University in 1962. Joan's first teaching job was in Virginia Beach, VA. After one year she moved back to North Carolina and taught in many school systems throughout the state. After retiring from teaching she worked as a substitute and assistant teacher for Pitt County Schools. Joan was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church for over 48 years. While at Immanuel, she served as a Deacon, youth leader, Sunday School teacher and on numerous committees. Joan was a very loving and caring person. She enjoyed helping others as a volunteer at Vidant Medical Center for over 25 years and at MacGregor Downs with patient recreation. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Betty Jo Freeman; son, John Freeman Wade and brother-in-law, Eddie Parker. She is survived by her: husband of 53 years, Earl T. Wade; son, Chris Wade of Greenville, NC; twin sister, Jean Parker of Tarboro, NC; sisters, Nancy Evans of Greenville, NC and Dianne Evans of Blount's Creek, NC; and brother, Joe Freeman of Williamston, NC. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 1101 S. Elm Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com