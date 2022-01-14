Joan L. Moss
CHOCOWINITY - Mrs. Joan Margaret Langermann Moss, age 85, a resident of Cypress Landing, Chocowinity, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home.
No services are planned.
Mrs. Moss was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 6, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Carl Rudolph Langermann and Minnie Fredricka Rogers Langermann. She was a homemaker and a military wife. Mrs. Moss was a member of the Washington Garden Club and P.E.O. International. She was of the Lutheran faith.
Mrs. Moss was married to David L. Moss, who survives. Surviving with her husband are her children, David Moss and wife, Marcy of Clayton, CA, Jennifer Coradi and husband, Robert of Charlottesville, VA, John Moss and wife Cristiana of Manassas, VA; and four grandchildren, Coleman Coradi, Kieran Moss, Aidan Moss and Matthew Moss.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758515, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380 or Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 201, Raleigh, N.C. 27615.
