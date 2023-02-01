Joan Ramseur Benfield

Our sweet mother, Joan (pronounced Joanne), of Farmville, NC, inherited the Church Triumphant on January 28, 2023. Joan was born on November 5, 1933, in Lincoln County, NC, to Jennie Chapman Ramseur and Earl Alexander Ramseur. She will be remembered for her hard work, loyalty to family, dedication to her two sons and her husband of 54 years, Gene Edward Benfield. She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Larry Ramseur; and sisters, Betty Jean R. Brendle and Dean R. Fox. Joan graduated from Morganton High School in 1952 and, that year, she was named "Miss Morganton Hi." Her joy in life and what she excelled in was "raising her family" which she accomplished through much sacrifice as a loving and generous wife, mother, and grandmother. She was affectionately known by family and friends as mom, grandma, Jo, and Ms. Jo. For over 40 years, she worked as a seamstress in the furniture manufacturing industry. She was a member of Farmville Methodist Church in Farmville. She is survived by her sons, Scott Benfield and wife, Elisabeth, of Naperville, IL, and Dwayne Benfield and wife, Kristi, of Farmville; grandchildren, Elisabeth Benfield of Washington, DC, Edward Benfield of New Orleans, LA, Beau Benfield of Virginia Beach, VA, Wallace Benfield and wife, Mary, of Winterville, NC, Mackenzie Ripper of Athens, AL, Easton Ripper of Raleigh, NC, special friend, Becca Davenport of Farmville; and brother, Gary Ramseur of Morganton, NC. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at 3pm on Sunday, February 5, in the Chapel at Farmville Methodist Church, 4588 W. Church Street, Farmville. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11am on April 29 at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, 846 East Stagecoach Trail, Fallston, NC 28090. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Joan in support of visitation ministries may be made to Farmville Methodist Church, PO Box 153, Farmville, NC 27828 or online at http://farmvillemethodist.org/online-giving/.