JoAnn D. Davis
AYDEN - JoAnn Deans Davis, 70, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home. A native of Wilson County she was born January 30, 1950, the daughter of Lonnie and Louise Taylor Deans. She enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family and taking care of her many dogs that she loved dearly. She attended Little Creek OFWB Church with her family until her health declined.
Her surviving family includes her special friend and former husband, Laymon Wayne Davis; sons, Linwood Earl Hall and wife, Sheri of Snow Hill, Mickie Joe Hall and significant other, Lynn Nobles of Ayden, Laymon Wayne Davis Jr. and significant other, Ashley Braxton of Hookerton and Brandon Joseph Davis and significant other, Amber Heath of Walstonburg; brothers, Ronnie Deans and wife, Carol of Lucama, James Deans and wife, Helen of Bailey and Jesse Deans and wife, LoAnn of Carmichael, California; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pauline Lamm, Rose Mitchell and Bobby Deans.
Graveside service will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 9th at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Phillip Wood officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery and other times at her residence. Memorials may be made to the Little Creek OFWB Church, PO Box 54, Ayden, NC 28513. Online condolences may be made at www.taylor-tyson.com.