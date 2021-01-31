JoAnn Elizabeth (Faragosa) Kohler departed this life January 27, 2021 at her home in Greenville, NC. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, Greenville, NC on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Ms. Kohler was born June 6, 1951 to Albert J. and Mary N. (Cellucci) Faragosa in Norwich, CT. She had a distinguished career as a registered nurse in Charleston, SC where she leaves beloved friends before enjoying retirement surrounded by her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her son, John, his wife, Allie, and their four children, all of Greenville. JoAnn is predeceased by her daughter (Kristin), parents, brother (Richard), and nephew (William). Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.