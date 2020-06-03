Joann Granitz

Joann Parker Allen Granitz
GREENVILLE - Joann Parker Allen Granitz passed away in her home in Greenville on May 30, 2020.
She was born in Henderson, NC to parents Rupert F. Allen and Frances E. Hunt Allen on December 15, 1932. She is survived by her children David Warren Granitz Jr. and Karen Joan Granitz, grandchildren David W. Granitz III, Suzanne DuCote, Kristin Granitz, and Lane T. Wilson, great grandchildren Brennan, Destin, and Camren Ducote, and her beloved cat Mr. Bean.
Joann grew up in Greenville, NC where she graduated from Greenville High School. She first attended college at East Carolina University and eventually graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Accounting. At the young age of 21, she met her husband-to-be David Warren Granitz while working at an ice cream parlor on the boardwalk in Virginia Beach. Soon after, they started their family. Eventually, after moving around the country while David pursued his Phd., they settled in Beaumont, TX where together they opened and operated an audiology clinic until their retirement in 1994. They then returned back to Greenville, NC where she and her husband "Rusty" happily lived out the remainder of their lives.
Joann was one of the Greatest Generation, something which gave her the strength and determination to excel for the rest of her life. She was an avid gardener and a wonderful cook. She was a successful businessowman and remained politically active throughout her life. She was a strong advocate of women's rights and equality. In many ways she was ahead of her time. She practiced yoga and tai-chi. She was a passionate reader. She was proud of her roots and even compiled the family genealogy. Her colorful embroideries are genuine works of art. She felt her happiest when she was trimming her flowers or tending her lush vegetable gardens. She loved baby lima beans, classical music, Shakespeare, opera, and the ocean. She was the foundation of the family and will be dearly missed and always remembered.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Fran and Nancy, and her husband David Granitz Sr. She has requested her ashes to be spread in a beautiful place in nature by her immediate family. Per her wishes, there will not be any funeral services held.