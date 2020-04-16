Joanna B. Howell
AYDEN - Mrs. Joanna Butts Howell, age 85, passed away early on the morning of April 15, 2020. Born on December 22, 1934 in the Ormondsville community of Greene County, she was the daughter of Allen and Eliza Bowen Butts. Upon marriage to her late husband Chester Ray Howell, she continued to reside in the Ormondsville community until her health began to decline.
She faithfully worked alongside her husband in his farming operation until his death in 1978. Following his death, she earned her real estate license and worked with Century 21. She later worked at the ECU School of Medicine in Family Practice until her retirement. An avid ACC basketball fan, she loved her Tar Heels. A huge fan of Canasta, she especially enjoyed a Sunday afternoon hand of cards. A lifelong member of Ormondsville Free Will Baptist Church, she held leadership positions with both the Woman's Auxiliary and Sunday School.
Her surviving family includes her son, Kendall Howell of Ormondsville; daughter, Norma Noble and husband Wayne of Ormondsville; grandsons Justin Noble of Ormondsville, Matthew Noble and wife Natalie of Ormondsville, Shaun and wife Jessica of Winterville, and Tucker Howell of Ormondsville; granddaughter Carson Howell of Ormondsville; great-grandsons, Noah Noble of Ormondsville and Gavin Thomas of Winterville. She is also survived by brothers, Leon Butts and wife Joyce of Ormondsville and Max Butts and wife Nancy of Ayden.
Due to social distancing the family will not be receiving friends at this time. Condolences should be made online at www.taylor-tyson.com. Additionally, there will be no public services at this time, just a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when social distancing is no longer necessary.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Prodigy Transitional Rehab of Tarboro for the care they provided over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Ormondsville Original Free Will Baptist Church c/o Raymond and Gwen Smith, 615 Hardy Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580.