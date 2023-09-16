Joanne Askew

Joanne Biegner Askew of Winterville NC, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 19th at 11am at St. James United Methodist Church. Joanne was born in Prospect Park, PA to Franklin and Anna Mills. After living and working in Buffalo NY, she moved to Topsail Island, Burlington, and then Winterville. She retired after many years as the Public Information Officer and Human Resources Director, first for Onslow County and then Alamance County. Joanne served on the NC Symphony Board of Directors for many years. She continued to follow her passion of volunteerism by tutoring and mentoring young students. She also was a member of the Greenville Service League, working at the front desk of Hope Lodge and the gift shop at the hospital. Joanne enjoyed being an active member of St. James UMC, serving as a Circle leader and volunteering at the front desk. Joanne was a loving wife with an active social calendar. She loved her dinner clubs, mahjong, card clubs, all while enjoying the company of Edward by her side. Those that knew her were blessed to have her loving, generous spirit in their lives. Although she moved from Buffalo many years ago, her loyalty and love for her Buffalo Bills never wavered. Joanne was also an avid beach goer and passed along her love of all things sun and surf to all of her children and grandchildren, often planning beach vacations with Edward and welcoming them all to join! She is survived by her loving husband Edward Carlyle Askew; her children, Christine Biegner Visco (Kimberly), Susan Biegner Murff (Scott), Stephen Biegner (Michelle), Kimberly Askew Kramer (Roger) and Eric Askew; and her eight grandchildren, Drew, Emory, Lauren, Hartley, Walker, Andrew, Michael & Kara. Memorials may be made to St. James UMC or Hope Lodge.