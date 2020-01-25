JoAnne Chadwick

JoAnne Ledbetter Chadwick
GREENVILLE - JoAnne Ledbetter Chadwick, age 87, passed peacefully in her home on January 10, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1932 in Boone, NC to J.C. and Sally Houser. She graduated from Watauga High School and was Valedictorian of the 1950 Senior Class.
JoAnne had an adventurous spirit! As a young woman, she raced sports cars and was a member of the Sports Car Club of America. She also obtained her pilots' license and regularly flew small airplanes. JoAnne was a musician. She loved to play and sing hymns on her piano and to listen to gospel music. JoAnne was an accomplished artist. She enjoyed painting, sewing and needlework. JoAnne was an entrepreneur. She owned and operated a successful fabric outlet store and was part owner of an HVAC company as well as a construction company.
JoAnne was a compassionate caregiver. She cared for her mother, father, aunt, brother-in-law and other extended family members. She had many close friends across the state of North Carolina that were forever touched by her gentle, loving heart.
JoAnne loved her family, and is survived by her brother, Chaplain John Houser and wife, Barbara of Columbia, SC; daughter, Debbie Watts and husband Gray of Simpson, NC; daughter, Liz Herring and husband, Mike of West Jefferson, NC; son, Charles Ledbetter of Wake Forest, NC; son, Parker Ledbetter and wife, Natalie of Winterville, NC; four grandchildren, Stephanie McClelland and husband, Greg, of Kannapolis, NC, Katherine Gelina and husband, Dan, of Raleigh, NC, Parker and Sophie Ledbetter of Winterville, NC; great-grandchildren, Peyton McClelland and Liam Gelina; niece, Elizabeth Houser Broome and husband, Joshua, of Columbia, SC and nephew, John Houser, of Columbia, SC; and great niece and nephew, Vera and Warren Broome.
Please join us in celebrating JoAnne's wonderful life on January 27, 2020, at 2:00pm, Smith Funeral Service, 605 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.