Joanne (Wright) Fields passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at home in the arms of her husband and with her children around her after fighting Alzheimer's for several years. She was a person of exceptional character and was an inspiration to those who knew her. She loved everyone, especially her children and grandchildren. Jo, 75, born in Syracuse, NY December 4, 1946, was pre-deceased by her parents Galen and Dorothy Wright. She graduated in the class of 1964 from Onondaga Valley Academy and loved being a member of "The Valley Girls". While living in Syracuse, she attended and sang in the choir at Lafayette Avenue United Methodist Church. After her marriage to Judson E. Fields, she moved to Howlett Hill and joined Marcellus UMC where she was in the choir and also served as a pianist and substitute organist. She and her husband teamed up to teach the Senior High Sunday School Class. Jo was an avid golfer and loved playing at Tuscarora Golf Club in Marcellus. When she retired from the Onondaga County Law Department, she announced that she would be moving to Farmville, NC to be with her grandchildren. Jo enjoyed living in North Carolina where she sang in the choir at Farmville First Baptist Church. She played golf at Greenville Country Club where she got a "hole in one" on the tenth hole and was also a Club Champion. Jo had many hobbies including golf, needlework and other crafts, playing the piano, spending time with friends and family, singing in the church choir, volunteering for various organizations, fishing, and traveling around the country with her husband to play golf at various resorts. She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Judson, and their two children Scott (Melissa) Fields of Farmville, NC and Kirsti (David) Bertrand of Pine Knoll Shores, NC. She had four grandchildren that she loved, Mackenzie and Liam Bertrand, Michael Fields, and David (Krystal) Fields. She also had 5 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her sister Dorrie Guarniero (Gerard). Her surviving siblings include Richard Wright (Mary Sue), Sue Martin (Chuck), John Wright (Mary Pat), Charlie Wright (Joan) and several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours but a Celebration of Life will be held at Farmville First Baptist Church on January 8, 2023 at 2 pm. Contributions in memory of Joanne Fields, may be made to Pruitt Cares Foundation, 2313 Executive Circle, Suite A, Greenville, NC, 27834. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.