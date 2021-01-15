Jocelyn Hardee

Jocelyn Wright Hardee
WILSON - Jocelyn Wright Hardee (43) of Wilson, NC passed away peacefully on New Year's Day, January 1, 2021, from complications of a recently diagnosed brain tumor.
A loving mom, wife, and daughter she leaves in the home her husband of 10 years, Chris Hardee, and their three young sons; David (8) along with twins James and John (5). Jocelyn is also survived by her parents Paul and Roma Wright of Edgewater, FL (formerly of Huntingtown, MD), grandmother, Joan Wright of Thomasville, NC, and three brothers and their wives, Jon David & Mary Black, Laine & Sonya Black and Will & Kelleigh Black along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in Groton, CT, Jocelyn grew up in Calvert County, MD graduating from Northern High School and Salisbury University then completing her Master of Physical Therapy at the University of Delaware. Professionally, she was a physical therapist for 18 years in Maryland and North Carolina, most recently at Wilson Medical Center. While she enjoyed working with her patients, her passion was teaching.
Recently, Jocelyn had begun the next phase of her career as an educator at Nash Community College in the PT-A program. Additionally she taught the youth Sunday school class at West Nash United Methodist Church (UMC). Her greatest joy was teaching her three boys to be faithful young men.
Always teaching and serving others in her community and at large, Jocelyn was a servant leader, member of the choir and teacher at West Nash UMC and an officer of the United Methodist Women. She was a life member of Junior Chamber International (Jaycees) starting in Maryland with the Waldorf Jaycees and Maryland Crab Corps.
After her move in 2009 to North Carolina, she served twice as the Jacksonville Jaycees Chapter President, continuing as the 78th NC State President, Chair of the NCJC Memorial Foundation and the NC JCI Senate. Jocelyn was also a past member of Lions Clubs International and served on the NC Boys and Girls Home Board of Directors.
In death as in life, Jocelyn dedicated herself to helping and teaching others and has donated her bodily remains to Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine at Campbell University in Lillington, N.C.
A Memorial Service will be held for Jocelyn at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wilson, NC at 1:00 pm on Saturday January 23rd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to benefit her sons' higher education and sent to the Hardee Education Fund via West Nash UMC or the NCJC Memorial Foundation. Checks can be mailed to West Nash UMC, 2200 Nash St. N, Wilson, NC, 27896 or NCJC Memorial Foundation, PO Box 8252, Wilson, NC 27896.