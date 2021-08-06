Mr. Joe Faulkner, 75, died Thursday, August 5, 2021. The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday at 2 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by his pastor, Dr. Lorenza Stox. Mr. Faulkner, a native of Pitt County, had lived most of his life in the Ayden community. He was a farmer for a number of years and later worked as a LP Gas Service Technician in Pitt County. He was a member of St. Delights Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 41 years, Linda Cobb Faulkner; parents, Matthew and Betty Strickland Faulkner; and six brothers and sisters. He is survived by: wife, Judy Faulkner; sons – Joe Faulkner, Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Grifton and Chris Faulkner and wife, Denise, of Washington grandchildren – Ashley Williams and husband, Tommy, Daniel Faulkner and wife, Julie, Allison Faulkner Riley and husband, Justin, Kayla Brooks and husband, Bowen, Owen Woolard, and Rachel Clements; great-grandchildren – Shawn and Ethan Connor, Jasmine and Christina Williams, and Lily, Freya, and Aurora Faulkner; and sisters, Pearl Strickland and husband, Bobby, and Bettie Fussell. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com